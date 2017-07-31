Person hit by train pronounced dead at scene

Have your say

A person has died after being hit by a train at Bamber Bridge station.

British Transport Police and ambulance services were called to the incident off Station Road at around 3.50pm.

A currently unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

Train services in the area were suspended and authorities remained at the scene at of 5pm.