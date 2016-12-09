One Great Shave goes down a treat

A Lancashire children’s charity has been given a boost of more than £1,000 after retailers and shoppers in Preston took part in a sponsored head shave.

St George’s Shopping Centre hosted its One Great Shave in the summer as part of the nationwide One Great Day campaign, raising £2,537.83.

The funds were split equally between Derian House Children’s Hospice and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Security officer Alison Goodreid was one of 20 people who took part in the event, having her long hair shaved off.

The event also involved beard shaves and leg, back and chest waxes and centre management staff and retailers from the centre’s stores, including The Entertainer, Game, Millie’s Cookies, Cuppa Caffe, Keo and The Chinese Buffet took part.

Andrew Stringer, general manager at St George’s Shopping Centre, said: “Both Derian House and Great Ormond Street Hospital are wonderful charities which do incredible work and we are pleased to be able to support them in carrying on that work and helping many families in their time of need.”

Derian House Children’s Hospice community fund-raiser John Rullo said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who braved the shave or gritted their teeth to be waxed for Derian House.

“The fund-raising really does make a difference to the many children, young people and families who turn to us in their time of need.

“Here at Derian House we rely on the generosity of the public and our corporate friends to ensure we can continue to provide the very best respite and end-of-life care that our families deserve.”

Alison Goodreid having her head shaved for Derian House Childrens Hospice and Great Ormond Street Hospital