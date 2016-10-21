Olympic athlete to open fun run

GB Olympic runner Helen Clitheroe will set the pace when she helps to start a one mile fun run in aid of Heartbeat.

The fund-raiser will take place on the squash courts at Leyland Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday November 26 and 27.

Organiser and squash coach John Gibson said: “This will be our third such event for Heartbeat.

“Last year, thanks to many people and organisations in the local communities, we raised £2,500.

“My aim this year is to pass the £3,000 mark with the help of people in the local communities.”

Helen Clitheroe said: “I am delighted to support the event again and look forward to being at the opening of the event.”

The event will be sponsored by Costa Coffee.

Rachid Elarkam, retail development manager for Whitbread Costa Lancashire and Cumbria, said: “We are excited to be involved in this community event again providing vouchers for attendees and seeing everyone get involved. We will continue to integrate our stores with the local community, getting involved with events, providing our stores as meeting places and helping with fund-raising.”

Michelle Hunt, fund-raising manager at Heartbeat, said: “We are very grateful to John for once again organising a sponsored event in aid of Heartbeat. “The sponsored one mile fun run on the squash courts went down a storm last year, so I have no doubt it will be a popular event again.

“Thank you to Costa Coffee for sponsoring the event and Leyland Leisure Centre for hosting the event again.

“I would like to wish everyone the best of luck taking part. We hope you have lots of fun whilst raising the vital funds for your local heart charity Heartbeat.

“The money raised from this event will go towards the on-going work provided to local people that require heart rehabilitation by providing an exercise-based Cardiac Rehabilitation programme, fully supervised by trained instructors, to those recovering from heart attack, surgery or stroke and supports those at risk of developing these conditions.”

Two courts will be in use during the two-day event, with separate fun runs for children, aged seven to 15, and adults.

Each session lasts 30 minutes, with four people per court.

The first fun run on each day starts 11am, with the last session starting at 4pm.

To register, email john@squashcoach.fslife.co.uk, or call 07970067703.