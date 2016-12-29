Dog treats spiked with nails in park

Police have urged people to come forward after dog treats spiked with nails and cocktail sticks were found near the entrance to a popular dog walking spot.

A dog owner discovered the sickening “treats”, which appear to be a concoction of slices of ham, spiked wooden sticks and nails, when he took his pet down the riverside, near the entrance to Avenham Park in Preston.

His subsequent Facebook warning has gone viral as furious animals lovers share the pictures. Preston Police and the RSPCA have today confirmed no incidents have been reported to them, but are encouraging anyone with information to come forward

Sgt Phil Orme, of Preston’s neighbourhood policing team, said: “If this is happening we need to know about it - the police and RSPCA investigate incidents of animal cruelty.”

An RSPCA spokesman added: “Causing unnecessary suffering in this way is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act and carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and/or £20,000 fine.”

The Vicar of Preston, Father Timothy Lipscomb, who is also the chairman of the Friends of Avenham and Miller Parks, said he was appalled.

He said: “I’m horrified to think that people would do such a thing to defenceless animals who are only being taken by their owners for some good fresh air and exercise.

“Everything needs to be done to stop this activity.”

In January 2013 UK news sources reported the discovery of several dozen cocktail sausages spiked with nails at a popular dog-walking spot in South Wales.

Call police on 101.