NSPCC applauds fund-raising efforts of St Gerard's Catholic Club

Generous members of a Catholic club have spent the last year raising an incredible £20,000 for the NSPCC.

St Gerard’s Catholic Club, in Lostock Hall, dedicated the last 12 months organising a number of events, including participation in the London Marathon, a bike ride in Wales, a sponsored walk, donations, raffles and cabaret nights.

Janette Drew, community fund-raising manager Cumbria & Lancashire NSPCC, said: “St Gerard’s Club members have worked incredibly hard fund-raising throughout the year.

“I am so impressed with everyone. They have all done their bit, helping and supporting in so many ways.

“Every penny counts and together they have raised an outstanding total to help us provide our vital services for children across Lancashire. A huge well done and grateful thanks from NSPCC and every child this money will help.”

Stephen Pettman, treasurer of St Gerard’s Catholic Club, ran the London Marathon as part of the year-long fund-raising efforts and will be running again for the NSPCC this year.

He said: “It was a massive team effort and we are so pleased to be able to raise once again for our chosen charity this year, the NSPCC, £20,000.

“It really stuck in my mind that one in every four calls to Childline goes unanswered. That is far too many and from the fund-raising committee it was an immediate yes when I suggested the NSPCC.”

Janette Drew and her team are so appreciative at the efforts of St Gerard’s Catholic Club, she has nominated them for an NSPCC Merit Award which recognises the sterling efforts of fund-raisers who go above and beyond in their efforts and enthusiasm.

To help support the work the NSPCC does contact Janette.DREW@NSPCC.org.uk for information on how to get involved.