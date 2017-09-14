New cocktail bar to open in Lancaster

Two university friends have stayed on in the city to follow their dream of opening their own cocktail bar.

Patrick Hall and Josh Allen are gearing up for the grand opening of Tipple Cocktails in King Street, Lancaster.

It’s the first business venture for the friends who met at the University of Cumbria, formerly St Martins College.

The pair have spent £30,000 on the building which used to house the former Scott Hornby Kitchens company.

It will feature a main bar, two seating areas across two floors and a basement “snug” space – a quiet, cushioned area, which can also be privately hired out for parties.

“We know a lot of people in the industry and we hope to nestle in quite well, it won’t just be a flash in the pan,” said Patrick, 28.

“If I didn’t do it now I would never do it, it was time to take the plunge.”

Patrick has worked in various bars in Lancaster since 2007 including the Lounge (now the Apothecary), Mint Bar and the Sugarhouse.

Josh, 23, has also worked in bars and as an events photographer in the city.

The duo wanted to add something more to Lancaster’s nightlife, which attracts thousands of students from the two universities, University of Cumbria and Lancaster University.

“Lancaster’s nightlife has been sadly in decline but over the past six months it is showing some life,” said Patrick.

“It is on the up and it just goes to show, for example at the Sugarhouse, if people are willing to fight for it you can keep the nightlife going.

“It doesn’t matter where we are, it’s more about what we are doing.

“People will come to us if we are serving good products.

“We want to make it for everyone, we want to make it affordable, nice and relaxed, we don’t want music too loud, too many big events, a relaxed atmosphere, seven days a week.

“It is great to see to the support from the local community, we want to get everyone involved and partner up with local businesses.

“We can’t wait to open!”

Tipple Cocktails will offer customers 21 cocktails, beginning at £5, ranging from the classics to the more refined and will also sell gin, tequila, spirits, wine and coffees, tea and bar snacks.

Four members of staff have been hired and specially trained.

Tipple Cocktails will open next Friday, September 22, at 5pm.

Normal opening hours will be from 5pm-1am weekdays and 5pm-2am weekends.