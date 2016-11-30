Music and dance to celebrate county

The town crier and a peal of bells kicked off a ‘reet gud do’ in Chorley celebrating the town’s Lancashire heritage.

Traditional activities, exhibitions and displays at Astley Hall kept visitors entertained with Morris dancers flicking their handkerchiefs and clog dancers stamping their feet.

Chorley celebrates Lancashire Day at Astley Hall. Pictured are Jayne Warburton-Ball, Barrie Holding and Susan Edge from Friends of Astley Hall.

Clog dancer Alex Fisher also gave a brief workshop for those who wanted to have a taster session. Chorley Silver Band also struck up to mark Lancashire Day while visitors were treated to dialect readings by Sid Calderbank and rugby demonstrations from Chorley Panthers.

Organiser David Horsfield said: “We were fortunate to have a fine day and the Council’s lead organiser David Tetlow, cultural assets manager, estimated that about 1,000 people attended, including the mayor of Chorley.

“Clog dancing, a fascinating talk on the history of clog making in Lancashire, dialect recitations and enactments, tales of Lancashire witches which were very popular with the children, a reenactment of Astley Hall’s apothecary duties for the families of the hall, Morris dancers and a silver band were all very popular attractions.

“Cafe Ambio played its part by offering a black pudding-based dish and Lancashire Hotpots in addition to its usual excellent fayre. One visiting couple from Bolton were heard to say that it was the best day out they had enjoyed for many a year.”

Chorley celebrates Lancashire Day at Astley Hall. Pictured is Rachel Warburton-Ball.

Exhibitions gave families that chance to meet authors and groups including, Friends of Real Lancashire, Chorley Historical and Archaeological Society and Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society.

Chorley celebrates Lancashire Day at Astley Hall. Pictured is Manchester Terrier Maisie.

Chorley celebrates Lancashire Day at Astley Hall

Chorley celebrates Lancashire Day at Astley Hall. Members of the public try out clog dancing L-R Terry Douglas, Jayne Waring, Norman Williams, tutor Alex Fisher, Irene Grant, Sue Walker and Brian Curwen.

Chorley celebrates Lancashire Day at Astley Hall. Southport town crier Darryl Counsell.