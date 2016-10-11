Mum's the word for Longridge hair dressers

There must be something in the shampoo as there has been a baby boom amongst hair dressers in Longridge.

At least seven stylists are in the new throws of motherhood, either expecting or have given birth to a bundle of joy.

Lisa Michelle Bolan, 30, who runs Lisa Michelle, is pregnant with her first child, and is due next month. She said: “I am very exciting about having a baby. I have good staff who will take over while I am off. There must be something in the water, as I have heard of a lot of pregnancies.”

Jane Dewhurst, 31, of A Touch of Class, gave birth to Mia four months ago. She said: “I know quite a few of the hair stylists who are pregnant, so it is quite nice.”

Sarah Hartley, 28, of Studio One, is a new mum to seven-month-old Penelope Sidgreaves. She said: “We are all in the same age group so it makes sense we are having babies at a similar time.” Abbie Holt, also at Studio One, gave birth to Isla, who is 13 weeks old. She said: “There are plenty of things you can do with a baby in Longridge, Being a hair dresser is a good industry to be a new mum, as you can work at your own pace and there’s a lot of flexibility.”

Andrea Hayhurst, 30, who works at Opulance, is 36 weeks pregnant. She said: “I am good friends with a few of the girls, which has been nice.”

Cara McEwan, 23, of Christopher Moss, gave birth to Vincent James seven weeks ago. She said: “I have had a lot of support from my boss Chris and my clients, which has helped, as it is not easy standing on your feet all day.” Lucy Wilson, 32, also at Christopher Moss, gave birth to five-month-old Harriet. She said: “Longridge is a great place to raise children. I know a few other hairdressers who are either having children or have had children recently.”