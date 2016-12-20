Much loved Lancashire library goes on sale for £475,000 despite protests

A much loved former library which closed its doors in September has been put up for sale by Lancashire County Council with offers invited over £475,000.

The distinctive Fulwood Library on Garstang Road, on the outskirts of Preston, was the focus of a passionate save our library campaign by local supporters.

Ben Wallace

Despite thousands of local signatures on a protest petition and appeals from local MP Ben Wallace, the council decided it must close the well used library to save cash.

But Mr Wallace claims the county council may be being premature in putting the 1930s’ prime site building up for sale so soon.

Yesterday the Wyre and Preston North MP was planning to contact Junior Government minister Rob Wilson to see if the Government is agreeable to the sale going ahead.

In September he had asked Culture Minister Karen Bradley to investigate the library closures.

Lancashire County Council's deputy leader, County Coun David Borrow

He said: “The question for the county is given the Secretary of State is examining whether or not to have an enquiry into it are they preempting the Government?”

The Council’s deputy leader County Coun David Borrow replied: “I’m sure our lawyers wouldn’t allow us to go ahead were there any doubts over the matter.”

Meanwhile a spokesman for the council said: “Our property agents have begun to market the former Fulwood Library building for sale. We are asking for offers over £475,000 and would ask anyone who may be interested to contact HDAK Preston.”

Commercial property specialists HDAK said its sales campaign would begin in earnest in the new year and full property particulars are not yet available.