Mountain bikers rescued after falling in Gisburn Forest

Two mountain bikers were rescued after falling in Gisburn Forest, Clitheroe today.

Members of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team treated a 54 year old man who was in pain after falling and damaging his shoulder.

After he was treated for his injuries he was advised to go to hospital.

In another incident a man, aged 41, had fallen at the difficult skills section. Both Calder Valley and Bowland Pennine rescue teams came to his aid.

The mountain biker had suffered head and shoulder injuries and was air-lifted to Royal Preston Hospital by North West Air Ambulance service.