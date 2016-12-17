Miss Preston hopes to make city proud as she prepares to take on the world

Miss World contestant Elizabeth Grant carries the hopes of a nation into tomorrow’s final.

And despite the chance of global stardom she just wants to make Preston proud.

Elizabeth Grant. Photo by Andy Bristow

The 20-year-old from Ribbleton will have a small army of supporters cheering her on in Washington DC as she takes on 129 other girls in the biggest beauty contest on the planet.

“I feel so blessed over here,” she said. “I want to do you all proud, I can’t wait to share my stories with you back home.”

Proud boyfriend Curtis Haley said before jetting out to the States yesterday to watch the contest: “Lizzy is a strong woman so I know fully in my heart that she is going to do herself justice in the finals this Sunday.

“We have been watching her every move on social media so it feels like we are actually there with her.

“It’s still such a surreal feeling that my girlfriend is Miss England, never mind the possibility of her being Miss World.

“Lizzy is feeling calm but also has the obvious jitters and nerves of the coming final. However, no matter what the outcome of Sundays final I’m sure that she will be proud and accomplished of what she has achieved this year.

“We are all so proud of her and wish her the best of luck.”

Dad Des Grant, who will be in Washington to support his daughter, said on social media: “The stakes couldn’t be higher peeps. Preston lass and current Miss England Elizabeth Grant is now competing for the top crown of Miss World 2016.”

Fellow beauty queen Charlotte Louise White (Miss Hertfordshire) sent a message to Elizabeth on Facebook saying: “Elizabeth you have won over our hearts with your down to earth charm and beauty.

“I am so proud of you to represent England and can’t wait to watch you. You are a credit to the Miss England organisation and I can’t wait to see on that stage!

“You got this girl, you’re the girl to bring back the Miss World crown.”

Staff and patients at Derian House Children’s Hospice - Elizabeth’s chosen charity - sent a video message saying: “It’s a big day for our stunning ambassador Miss World/England Elizabeth Grant on Sunday as she competes for the title of Miss World 2016 in Washington DC. We wish her all the very best of luck!” ❤️

Win or not, the final will cap a staggering 2016 for the university student.

She was only crowned Miss Preston back in April after being talent-spotted while out shopping in the city.

In July she beat 49 other girls to the title of Miss England in Southport’s Floral Hall - the win that booked her ticket to the US and tomorrow’s big final.

Sadly for thousands of fans back home in the UK, the Miss World Final is not being broadcast on national television.

London audiences will be able to see it on London Live. But everyone else outside the capital will have to tune in via the internet, logging on to LondonLive.co.uk and selecting “Watch Live” during the show (8.30pm to 11pm).