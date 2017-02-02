Mill setting provided the inspiration for enterprise

It was the birthplace of modern fabric printing, now a historic Preston Mill has been brought back to life not only as a family home but the inspiration behind a new British brand.

Emma Sutton says it was not her intention to launch a business when she and husband Dave first set eyes on Mosney Mill, in Higher Walton four years ago.

Emma Sutton with some of her Mosney Mill collecttion

Having grown up in Hoghton, the couple fell in love with the secluded mill and overgrown grounds. The house was a project in itself, one which has required blood, sweat and tears to transform the 11-acres into a home fit for the whole family.

The family alongside their two children Skye and Tom also includes Emma’s parents and sister’s family who have all too converted outbuildings to homes within the grounds.

Emma says: “We walked into what was then an old poison store for the market garden business that had been run from the grounds, and we could almost see the furniture.”

In fact the pair immediately went home and drew out exactly how they would renovate the barn and where every piece of furniture would be.

Emma Sutton outside her home on the grounds of the former Mosney Mill

But Mosney Mill is also a sanctuary to an array of wildlife and it is the woodland and farm creatures within the surrounding countryside artist Emma has taken to the heart and used as the foundation for her Mosney Mill collection.

Looking out of her windows and across the country scenery, Emma picked up her watercolour pencils and began to draw.

Each piece of the collection, has its own story featuring Mosney’s charming animals, all who have been named by Emma.

From a robin to deer, pheasants, ponies and now butterflies her illustrations have been transformed into a quintessential English brand of home and lifestyle goods

Emma Sutton with some of her Mosney Mill collecttion

Emma, 47, says: “I’ve always loved animals - as a kid I always wanted to be in the countryside - it is so beautiful here, so much wildlife and we’ve got a family of own animals too - it’s impossible not to be inspired so the animals and my art just came together and it has grown from there.”

The collection, launched only in November, but is now being picked up across the country, with homeowners falling in love with the traditional range of home furnishings and accessories; from kitchenware to wallcoverings, fabrics, cards and stationery.

Emma adds: “99 per cent of the brand is British with much of the work carried out within Lancashire itself, It was important when I set up to source as much as I could locally as it suits the brand and I wanted to support other local businesses in this industry.”

Former teaching assistant Emma always had a passion for art but it was only after taking a foundation art and textiles course at Runshaw College, she thought about pursuing a new career path.

Emma Sutton outside her home on the grounds of the former Mosney Mill

“I’ve always been creative and really loved my college course. I realised this is what I should be doing, I was going to go on to take a degree but I had lots of support from my tutor and I just saw an opportunity to take that time and set up on my own.

“It was serendipitous and from there I just became in engrossed.”

It has been quite the turnaround since Emma decided to branch out on her own.

“It was only last June when I really started up ready for the launch in November but it has just been phenomenal. It’s exciting.”

In that time she has taken the brand on the road setting up stall at the Harrogate Country Living Fair and at Henley-upon Thames to name a few.

Her wallpapers are now also being sold in independent shops.

Emma Sutton's Mosney Mill collection

She is currently working on a new spring and summer range and has further plans for expansion.

“I’m so proud I’ve been able to bring printing back to Mosney and I’m finding so many people who are supportive of small businesses – I want to keep on expanding and be in a place to take on a few people and have a brand that can keep going for generations to come.”

To find out more about Mosney Mill and to view the full product range visit www.mosneymill.co.uk and to see the Mosney Mill story unfold, find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.