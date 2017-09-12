Matt Richardson to deliver comedy in Chorley

Host of Virgin Radio’s Drivetime show, comedian and presenter Matt Richardson brings his debut show Slash to Chorley later this month.

Slash tells the story of Matt’s transformation from student stand-up to prime time TV presenter in just a few years.

Along the way he has achieved the awards and acclaim other young comics can only dream of – first being named Heat Magazine’s Weird Crush of the Year in 2014, before going on to feature in erotic fan fiction available on some of the internet’s most prestigious erotic fan fiction websites.

Following his success as a stand-up Matt has quickly been making a name for himself on TV and radio.

He is the only comedian presenting on Virgin Radio, as host of the Drivetime show, and was broadcasting from Edinburgh during the Fringe.

He has also hosted shows including The Xtra Factor, Just Tattoo Of Us and Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live, and has appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Celebrity Juice, Sweat the Small Stuff and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now!

Matt will be at Chorley Little Theatre on Sunday September 24 at 8pm.

For tickets, at £12.50, call the box office on 01257 264362 or visit http://www.chorleylittletheatre.com/chorleytheatre/index.php/event/622-matt-richardson