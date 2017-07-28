Man rescued from Preston flat after kitchen fire

A man was rescued from a flat in Preston after a grill pan he was using caught fire, say fire services.

Fire fighters were alerted via a 999 call from a neighbour who heard a smoke alarm sounding at the New Hall Lane flat at around 8pm on July 28.

Crews arrived to find smoke billowing from the flat and were forced to gain entry.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to a fire in a flat. After gaining entry to the property we found a man in difficulties half on his bed and half on his wheelchair.

"It seems he'd left some food cooking under a grill and unfortunately this caught light and the flat then filled with smoke.

"We put out the remains of the fire and cleared the flat of smoke."

The man who is believed to have been in his 60s was checked over at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

He is not believed to have been seriously injured.