M6 southbound reopened after 'serious collision'

The aftermath of a collision on the southbound carriageway of the M6 is causing delays through Lancashire.

A section of carriageway had been closed following the serious accident between junctions 34 and 35 around 8am.

Lancashire Road Police unit said the road had been reopened shortly before 9am.

In a tweet including an image of a damaged vehicle, officers said: "Thankfully now confirmed only minor injuries, carriageway reopened. Thanks for your patience."

However, as a result of the earlier closure, motorists are experiencing delays of 40 to 50 minutes with severe congestion between junctions 35 and 37.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 9.45am and 10am on Monday, October 23, according to Highways England.