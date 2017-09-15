List of Galloway's events for National Eye Health Week in Lancashire

A sight loss charity is campaigning for better eye health across Lancashire as part of National Eye Health Week.

Throughout this week, Galloway’s Society for the Blind, is undertaking a hive of activity across the county to ensure the message of Look After Your Eyes gets out to local communities. Galloway’s are encouraging people to attend the following events:

Monday September 18: Learning about general eye health and seeing from a distance in the foyer of Royal Preston Hospital.

Tuesday September 19 between 11am and 2pm: Learn all about eye health at Galloway’s, in Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham. Join the Tuesday social group, with eye health quiz, smoothies and a taste test.

Thursday September 21: Learning about general eye health and seeing from a distance at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Saturday September 23: Health Mela at All Seasons Leisure Centre, Chorley, from 11am - 4pm: Nutrition and the eye and general eye health.

Sunday September 24 and Monday September 25: Lancaster Brewery - North Lancs Expo - General Eye Health Stand with information and giveaways.

Galloway's

All week: Call into Brew Me Sunshine, in Morecambe, where there will be health information and focus on food and the eye.



Jenny Lloyd, head of services at Galloway’s, said: "We know that at least 50% of sight loss is avoidable. At Galloway’s, we see daily examples of the devastation that sight loss can cause. Depression and lack of wellbeing are significantly higher amongst people with sight problems than those who are fully sighted. So naturally, campaigning for better eye health in the community is a big part of the work we do within the community.

“Eye health and supporting people through sight loss is just as important to us this week as it is all year round, but we hope that National Eye Health Week will reach more people. If you’re worried about your sight call us on 01772 744148.”

For full details of where you can find Galloway’s during National Eye Health Week, which was set up by Vision Matters, visit http://www.galloways.org.uk/national-eye-health-week/

