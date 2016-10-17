Leyland Lions roar with anniversary celebration

A group dedicated to raising funds for charities is celebrating its 41st year.

Leyland and Cuerden Valley Lions Club held an anniversary dinner at Premier Best Western Leyland Hotel, with the South Ribble Mayor, Coun Linda Woollard, in attendance and John Clayton, managing editor of BBC Radio Lancashire, as guest speaker.

Leyland Lion President Dorothy Livesey, Mal Williams, The Mayor of South Ribble, Councillor Linda Woollard

Roy Clayton, 77, and founding member John Hex, 76, were the worthy recipients of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, for their long service.

David Thomas, secretary, said: “The dinner was a birthday celebration to celebrate 41 years since Leyland and Cuerden Valley Lions Club was founded. “From the emails and letters we have already received since the event it seems that all 83 people enjoyed the event.

“The atmosphere was wonderful. The food excellent and the hotel service was really good.

“Our guest speaker, John Clayton, gave a most amusing and interesting insight to his broadcasting career.

“John Hex, who is a founder member of Leyland Lions Club, and Roy Clayton, who has been with the club for more than 40 years, were given awards for service to the local community.”