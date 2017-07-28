Lawnmower world record attempt arrives in Preston

An unusual sight will be passing through Preston today – Andy Maxfield and his record-breaking lawnmower.

Prison officer Andy, 48, is attempting to break a world record by travelling from John O’Groats to Land’s End on a lawnmower.

And today the HMP Kirkham prison officer will be travelling through Preston and stopping fof briefly at his home in Inskip before continuing south.

His challenge aims to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society, as the disese affects his 77-year-old father James.

Sue Swire from the Alzheimer’s Society said: “Andy has been really unlucky with the weather and it’s literally rained since he left John O’Groats on Tuesday morning.

“Spirits are still high and his support team consisting of his two daughters Kathryn and Kaitlin plus the John Deere support team consisting of Joanne, Becky and Chris are still raring to go and looking forward to reaching Lands’ End hopefully in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“I spent two days with these guys at the beginning of the challenge and I really cannot tell you the enormity of what they are doing.

“They have battled through awful weather, recharged daily with little sleep and still they are all smiling.

“The support from everyone has been absolutely amazing, I cannot thank everyone involved enough for their enthusiasm and dedication to the cause.

“There is absolutely no doubt that this team are United Against Dementia.”

Text to donate MAXF80 £3 70070, www.justgiving.com/andrew.maxfield follow Andy’s progress on Facebook. www.facebook.com ForgetMeNotPreston