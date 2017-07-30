Lanes reopened on M6 after two collisions

The full northbound carriageway on the M6 north of Preston is open following two separate collisions.

Lane closures had been in place just after 1pm on Sunday following the incidents between junctions 32 and 33.

There were also reported to be delays on the southbound carriageway backing up to junction 34.

Shortly before 2pm, Highways England said both collisions had been cleared, all lanes are open and "delays in the area should begin to ease."

A tweet posted by Lancashire Police said the North West Ambulance had attended for one of the incidents and those involved had "thankfully (sustained) minor injuries."