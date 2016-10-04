Lancaster motorcyclist dies in Scotland crash

A 74-year-old man from Lancaster has died in hospital following a crash on the A712 road, just north of Newton Stewart in Scotland.

Ronald Barret, from Weatherfield Court in Lancaster, was seriously injured when his Honda 1300 motorcycle left the road.

The collision happened on Saturday October 1 at 3.30pm.

Mr Barret was flown to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he later died of his injuries in the early hours of Monday morning (October 3).

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to this crash to come forward and contact them at Newton Stewart on the 101 number if they saw anything which might help with the enquiry into the cause of this road traffic collision.

Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.