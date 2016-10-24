Lancashire Recommends... real ale pubs

Following an online vote, with pubs suggested by readers, here are the results of top real ale houses in the region.

Hare and Hounds, Padiham

Hare and Hounds, in Padiham, was last year’s Burnley area Pub of the Year, as voted by Campaign for Real Ale.

The pub, in West Street, is run by husband and wife Stefan and Laura Riley for chain owners, Huddersfield-based EM Inns.

With a traditional layout of three small rooms, a piano has been installed for popular sing-a-longs and the Hare and Hounds has become a meeting place for several groups and also has two darts teams and a quiz team.

It also hosted the town’s first ever beer festival back in 2014 which was a huge success and have held other popular community events since.

Shepherds’ Ale House, Chorley

Shepherds’ Ale House, in Chapel Street, is Chorley’s first Micro-pub and was crowned Central Lancashire Pub of the Year 2016.

Developed by a partnership of three brothers, it brings a fine selection of real ales and cider from the local area and further afield as well as a selection of bottled Continental beers, plus a few pies to soak up the alcohol.

The ale house also has a programme of events which includes talks from local micro-breweries and artists, as well as musical entertainment.

The Borough, Lancaster

The Borough, in Dalton Square, was CAMRA’s Branch Pub of the Year in 2015 and was also voted as the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor’s Pub of the Year 2106.

The Borough also has rooms for people to stay overnight and owners Martin and Hannah Horner have taken over The Slyne Lodge, transforming it into The Lodge.

The No 10 Ale House, St Annes

Within five months of The No 10 Alehouse opening in St Annes, it was chosen by Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre CAMRA members as their pub of the season for this summer. It has three ever-changing guest ales available and has already acquired a loyal fanbase.

Bootleggers, Chorley

Despite being a new addition to Chorley, Bootleggers, in Bolton Street, was a popular choice among readers, polling third out of our shortlist of 18 real ale pubs.

The small micro pub hosts musical events - Bootleggers Live Lounge - which have proved successful amongst drinkers.

As well as selling real ales, it has a choice of wines and spirits.

