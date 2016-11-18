Lancashire recommends.... gift shops

Here is a list of top gift shops across Lancashire, as voted by readers and editorial staff

Lilac Tree, Walton-le-Dale

Peppermint Cottage

Lilac Tree, located within Holland House Nurseries, in Higher Walton Road, has only been open eight months but topped our online poll.

It specialises in up-cycling and revamping old furniture to add a bit of classy vintage look. It also stocks a variety of ornamental goods and soft furnishing to make the home a more comfortable place.

Owners Lisa Gildert and Sarah Lucas said: “We have a passion for re-loving tired furniture, and transforming it into something lovely. We take great care with everything we do.”

Pretty Things, Blackpool

Pepperberry

Pretty Things, in Lytham Road, Blackpool, is a long established business offering unusual gifts and souvenirs to customers in the local area.

It was set-up in 1987 and has more than 25 years of experience in the gifts trade.

It has a huge range of wind chimes, dream catchers, Betty Boop merchandise, thimbles, Buddhas, sun catchers, fairies, dragons, swords, walking sticks, Royal Wedding china and grave ornaments.

It also sells also personalised hand-engraved mugs with any name while you wait.

Peppermint Cottage, Leyland

Peppermint Cottage, in Hough Lane, is the home of re-loved ‘shabby-chic’ furniture, such as rocking chairs, chest of drawers and dressing tables, as well as chalk paint and beautiful homeware gifts.

Each piece of furniture is worked on individually, which means that no two pieces are ever the same.

In addition to the vast array of furniture available, Peppermint Cottage stocks beautiful East of India gifts as well as many other pretty items that compliment the furniture range perfectly.

Pepperberry, Eccleston

Pepperberry, in The Green, Eccleston, specialises in home accessories, gifts, jewellery, and cards. It sells a range of goodies, from beautiful wooden desks and dressers, to elegant lanterns and glassware. It also has a Christmas shopping event on Tuesday December 1 and 6.

Gorrills, Lancaster

Gorrills, in Penny Street, is a china and glassware shop. It was first established in 1891 by John Wesley Gorrill years ago and the business has been passed through the family and is now run by the fourth generation of relatives, with Paul Gorrill at the helm. Paul’s dad, Michael, who ran the business until 1988, sadly died earlier this year.

Macmillans, Penwortham

Established in 1991, Macmillans of Penwortham, in Liverpool Road, stocks a wide range of gifts for all occasions, selling jewellery, children's gifts, handbags and accessories, It also offers a complete picture framing service and complimentary gift wrapping is available all year round.

This and That, Ashton

Located in Lane Ends, this gift shop proved popular by online readers.

It only opened earlier this year, but was rated second in our online poll.

Based in Woodplumpton Road, Ashton, it is one business that has been split in half. Antiques and collectables are located in one side and new household furnishings and gifts are in the other.

It also makes up gift boxes and hampers, providing inspiration and provide the personal touch.

To view the online poll click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/where-are-the-best-gift-shops-1-8239156