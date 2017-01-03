Kitchen fire drama at Preston house

Firefighters were called to a house in Longton, near Preston, this afternoon after reports of a kitchen fire.
Officers went to an address in Intack Road at around 2.20pm,
Firefighters from Penwortham and Tarleton equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat.
There were no casualties.
Also this afternoon, firefighters were alerted to a chimney fire in Lancaster.
One fire engine from Lancaster attended a fire in Kirkes Road involving a chimney of an end terraced property.
Firefighters used ladders and a hose reel to extinguish the fire which was confined to the the flue.
There were no injuries.