Heysham man who attacked elderly mum with concrete slab given hospital order

A man who attacked his elderly mother with a piece of concrete has been handed a hospital order.

Philip Youren, who was 57 at the time of the incident last June, pleaded guilty to wounding his mother Mavis, then 85, when he appeared at Preston Crown Court.

Youren, of Heysham, suffers mental health problems and was handed an order under the mental health act, after Judge Sara Dodd ruled a prison sentence would not be suitable. It is understood Mavis has made a full recovery from the attack and has now returned home.

A police spokesman said: “This was a tragic case where an elderly woman has been subjected to a savage attack by her own son. To try to comprehend and come to terms with that must be extremely difficult for Mavis and the family.”