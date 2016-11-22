Help the homeless this winter

A group of gallant volunteers will be spending a rough night outdoor to support homeless people in Preston.

Stephanie Jones with her partner Anthony Harris and son Hartley

Around 15 people will gather in the outdoor market on Friday December 2 from 10pm to experience the harsh reality of having nowhere warm to sleep.

The money raised from the sponsored event will go towards essential gift packs for the city’s homeless community.

Organiser Stephanie Jones, 28, of Ashton, said: “Every year myself and my partner Anthony Harris grab a few bits in town and some hot food and give them to a few homeless people we see on the streets.

“Every year we feel disappointed that we can’t help more.

“This year I decided to use social media to get a few people involved and raise some money to put together some essential packs for the homeless.

“I set up a Just Giving page and then decided to do a sponsored all-nighter on the streets to encourage people to get involved and get sponsored. “We’ve already raised £300 on the Just Giving page alone and I’m overwhelmed by the amount of generous people and business who have come forward to “Willy Banjos has donated sleeping bags, hoodies and waterproof clothing; Cartmel Barbers has donated £10 and Flavours of Winckley street are donating 10p from every sandwich sold until December 2.

“The packages that we make will be handed out by ourselves and a group of people that have volunteered via social media from December 20.

“Any packages that we don’t hand out and any money left over will then be donated to The Foxton Centre who will continue to make sure they are given to the homeless.

“I do feel very passionate about it, I feel that there is a stigma around homelessness and sometimes it can stop people from wanting to help. I have also supported UCLAN’s humanise homeless campaign, which aims to remove that stigma.

“It really could happen to any of us and we don’t know how life got them to this point.

“It’s true, there are some people who beg on the streets that do have homes to go to and that do beg for other reasons, but we can’t stop helping the genuine homeless because of this.

Stephanie and Anthony will be at Plungington Community Centre on Sunday December 11 from 2pm until 4pm collecting clothing donations.

To make a cash donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stephanie-jones-33?utm_id=92&utm_term=dPg8vJBJG