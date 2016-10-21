Help Stand Up to Cancer at live event

Looking for a Friday night out? A Chorley fundraiser is joining forces with his local pub for a Stand Up to Cancer event tonight

Neil Wilson and the team from the Prince of Wales in New Market Street are hosting a night of live entertainment to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK

Local band Boxwood will perform and a signed Manchester United ball will be up for grabs in a charity auction

Neil added: "We have lots going on, it will be a great night for a really good cause and there are some great prizes available in the raffle and auction."

When: Tonight, October 21, 7pm

Where: Prince of Wales, New Market Street, Chorley