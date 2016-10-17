Dental innovation hits Preston

Achieving that dream smile may be a lot easier than you think

A new organic dental technique that regenerates the tissue and bone around dental implants has recently been introduced at a Preston surgery.

The non-surgical treatment helps boost the body's own regenerative properties by injecting the platelets form the patient's own blood around implants to organically stimulate new bone and soft tissue growth, minimising recovery times and maximising results.

The procedure known as Platelet Rich Plasma, or PRP, is available at no extra cost alongside dental implant treatment at Preston's Synergy Dental Clinic

Dental implant technology has moved on in leaps and bounds over the last decade. Modern implants now place a titanium bit into the patient's jaw bone, that then sets before an enamel implant is attached to the top.

The Science

PRP is a safe and naturally tailored form of treatment.

By spinning 50ml of the patient's blood in a centrifuge, the newly isolated platelets in the blood plasma are far more likely to be accepted by the patient's immune system - a pin point method to speed up recovery.

The whole dental implant procedure can help create a dream smile from new specially tailored implants, with a procedure performed under local anaesthesia, no more painfully or invasive than having a tooth removed.

Patient Testimonials

Anne Ward, a patient at one of Synergy's dental clinics, said: “I've had several implants in my lower jaw teeth, which have been very good. It actually feels much better than my actual teeth because you don't get much pain.

“It was not just a cosmetic thing, I can chew much better now, so it's been a massive improvement in my whole quality of life.”

Jacqueline Wallwork, another of Synergy's patients, said: “I had had quite a lot of treatment, I've had crowns, filling implants and I'm currently undergoing teeth whitening.

“I don't get any anxiety now that I'm with Synergy because the staff treat you amazingly and make you feel comfortable, at ease and there's nothing to worry about right from the word go. It’s like: 'I'm going to the dentist, it's Synergy, no problem, I will be looked after’.

“I said to the dentist that really we need a miracle. But he said 'no Jacqueline, all we need is a plan to give you the smile that you want’. And it went from there, and I got the smile. I would absolutely recommend synergy to anyone.”

Where is PRP Available?

Synergy Dental Clinics offer PRP treatment at no extra cost and are always taking new patients. Their clinic, at 35 Ormskirk Road, Preston offers sedation for nervous patients, invisible braces, cosmetic makeovers and facial aesthetics alongside regular treatment and dental implants.