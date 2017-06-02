A glamorous night of fun for charity

A Lancashire based care provider pulled out all the stops as they hosted a spectacular Glitz and Glam ball to raise funds and awareness for a national charity and its local support groups.

Clarriots Care’s Lancashire South office, based in Bamber Bridge, organised the event to fund-raise for Parkinson’s UK and its associated group in Chorley and South Ribble.

Michelle Richardson, Alastair Richardson - Clarriots Care (Lancashire South), Susan Newsham, from Parkinsons UK.

The care provider is a long-standing friend to the charity after raising £2,000 for the cause in 2013 through their first Glitz and Glam ball. The most recent ball, held at the Leyland Hotel, raised a grand total of £2,500.

James Richardson, business development manager for Clarriots Care Lancashire South, says that as a care provider delivering support to individuals in their own homes, his team witnesses the impact of Parkinson’s disease on a daily basis, making them passionate about providing life changing care and support to their clients and their families.

James says: “One of our family members has Parkinson’s and so it is a cause close to our hearts.

“In October 2013 we hosted a similar charity event to launch our business. This time around, we want it to be bigger and better, and raise as much as possible for a great charity.

Louise Longeram at Clarriots Care's Glitz and Glam ball for Parkinson's UK

“We’re absolutely thrilled that the ball was so well attended, making it a real success. I’d like to thank everyone who supported us with this event. We’re committed to raising as much money as we can to fund the research and development of new treatments and drugs.”

During the event, which was attended by Clarriots Care staff, their guests and clients, party goers enjoyed a glass of champagne and a three-course meal. Popular local vintage entertainer and singer Daniella Gallagher provided guests with an evening of suitably dazzling entertainment.

The funds raised by Clarriots Care Lancashire South will support Parkinson’s UK with its vital research work to find a cure and improve the lives of the 127,000 people living in the UK who are affected by the disease.

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. The main symptoms of the condition are tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity.

James Richardson, Michelle Richardson, Alastair Richardson, Lucy Copeland, Ashley Richardson at Clarriots Care's Glitz and Glam ball for Parkinson's UK

For advice, information and support, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk or call the free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.