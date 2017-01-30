Have your say on Healthier Lancashire

Members of the public have been invited to attend the first formal public meeting of Healthier Lancashire and South Cumbria’s decision making committee.

The committee, called the Joint Committee of Clinical Commissioning Groups, will, over the next four years, make key decisions about proposals to transform the region’s health service.

It will meet on February 2 from 1pm - 3pm at Blackburn Cathedral.

Members of the public wishing to attend are asked to call 01253 951630 or email info@lancashiresouthcumbria.org.uk

The Joint Committee comprises GPs and Chairs from each of the nine Clinical Commissioning Groups in the region, leaders of Lancashire County Council, Blackburn with Darwen Council and Blackpool Council and representatives from district Councils and the watchdog group Healthwatch.

Thursday’s meeting will include a presentation by Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire’s Director of Public Health, on “Prevention and Population”.

Some 15 minutes will be allocated at the end of the meeting for informal discussion and to respond to any questions.

Queries about agenda items can be sent to info@lancashiresouthcumbria.org.uk by midday on February 1.