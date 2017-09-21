Have a go at ... Yoga

An ancient form of exercise that focuses on strength, flexibility and breathing to boost physical and mental wellbeing.

Why: Yoga is a great way to relax and improve posture and flexibility.

How it works: The main components of yoga are postures (a series of movements designed to increase strength and flexibility) and breathing.

Benefits: Yoga builds muscle strength, which protects us from conditions like arthritis and back pain, and help prevent falls in elderly people. It perfects the posture. Bad posture can cause back, neck, and other muscle and joint problems. As you slump, your body may compensate by flattening the normal inward curves in your neck and lower back. This can cause pain and degenerative arthritis of the spine. Yoga also protects the spine and strengthens bones.

Yoga also has emotional benefits as it encourages you to relax, slow your breath, and focus on the present. As a result, it can boost happiness and helps you sleep better.

Give it a go at...

Mind and Body Yoga, Chorley: The organisation holds various classes around Chorley, including Unitary Chapel and St George’s Primary School. For more information visit http://www.mindandbodyyoganw.co.uk/timetable/

The Mandala Preston Yoga and Complementary Therapy Centre: A variety of classes are held at 18 Derby Street, Preston. For more information visit http://www.themandalapreston.com/class-timetable/

The Lotus Room: Classes are held at The Lotus Room, Unit 36, Momentum Place, Bamber Bridge. Private and group classes available. Tuesdays 6pm and 7.30pm; over 50s 10am; 6 weeks £50.For more information visit http://yogaandpilatesforall.co.uk/

The Yoga Place North: Classes are held at 8 Market Place, Adlinton, or Fairview Youth and Community Centre, Highfield Rd North, Adlington. For more information visit http://www.yogaplacenorth.co.uk/calendar/