Halloween events across Lancashire

BEWARE!

A weekend of ghoulish fun is ahead - take part at your peril.

The aptly named Boo Fest takes place at Botany Bay on Friday October 28 until Monday October 31, inviting children to join in spooky activities, including a pumpkin hunt and a carving workshop, which costs £3.

On Friday and Monday, Colour the Clouds will host free spooky story-telling sessions. Crocodile Joe and his reptile friends will be around on Saturday, whilst Spiderman and Batman will drop in on Sunday, alongside craft and face painting sessions.

Puddletown Pirates will host spooktacular Halloween parties on Sunday and Monday at 5pm. Advanced booking only, at £9.99 per child.

Brockholes Nature Reserve is holding a Big Monsters Ball for children over eight on Friday, from 5pm until 7pm. The evening will include a spooky walk (weather dependent), a fancy dress parade and a host of games.

Children may be accompanied by an adult (for whom it is free) but it is not essential.

Pre-booking required. Tickets are £6.

Howick Park House, in Penwortham, will be open as a Haunted House: Alice Through the Graveyard, from Saturday October 29 to Monday October 31, 5pm until 10pm. Children must be supervised. Donation entry to Cancer Research UK.

Wellybobs Farm, in Darwen, welcomes families to its Halloween party on Saturday October 29 from 7pm until 11pm,

There will be crazy games, disco, licensed bar and food and drink available.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for children. To book call 01254 772884.

Families can also boogie at a party at The Philharmonic Show Bar, in Blackpool, on Saturday, from 8.30pm until 11.30pm.

Children are free, whilst adults are £5.

Vampires and zombies will be roaming around Blackpool Pleasure Beach on Saturday night, with a horror maze, fire breathers, stilt walkers, pumpkin carving and a fancy dress competition. Adult wrist band is £19, and juniors cost £17.

Children are invited to carve pumpkins with the Friends of Memorial Park and Wyre Rangers at the Memorial Park in Fleetwood on Saturday from 11am until 1.30pm.

Tickets cost £1.

Young ones can also stroll around Fairhaven Lake, Lytham, for a scavenger hunt to create a spooky apple head on Sunday October 30, from 10.30am until 3pm. A donation of £1 is encouraged.

Halloween has also taken over Southport, with the Spookport Parade on Friday, from 6.30pm, with music, dancing and spectacular performances.

West Lancashire Light Railway, in Hesketh Bank, is offering scary rides on Sunday, from 5,30pm. Discount for fancy dress.

Cinderbarrow Railway will provide free ghostly train rides at its miniature railway in Tarn Lane with many spooky special effects on Saturday at 6pm.

Bentham Golf Club in Lancaster is hosting a Monster Mash on Saturday from noon until 3pm. There will be a soft play zone for the under fives, and disco dome for the older children, plus vampire juice and gruesome grub.

Tickets are £5 and can be bought by calling 015242 62455.

A Little Monsters Ball will entertain children at Holiday Inn, Lancaster, on Sunday, from noon until 3pm, at a cost of £10.

Families are invited to the Bats, Bones and Broth nature trail at RSPB Leighton Moss and Morecambe Bay nature reserve from Thursday October 27 to Thursday November 3, 5pm until 7pm. Cost £3.50 per child.

Sneaky Experience will haunt cinema goers with interactive experiences and film screenings of Halloween classics at Lancaster Castle, on Saturday October 29. There will be live characters inspired by the films, plus deathly drinks at night. Dressing up is encouraged.

Youngsters have the chance to meet Witch Demdike at Clitheroe Castle and learn about good and bad spells on Saturday, from 11am until 4pm.

Tickets are £3.

Meanwhile, something for the adults....

Fright Feast in an immersive horror dining experience at The Borough, in Lancaster, on Friday and Saturday at 7pm.

Presented over a three-course meal, it is an evening of screams and laughter as horror scenes and paranormal investigation play out around you.

Tickets are £40.

Murder Mystery nights are taking place at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green, on Friday and Bartle Hall on Saturday.

Guests can endure a ghost tour at Hoghton Tower on Wednesday and Thursday October 26 and 27, and Sunday and Monday October 30 and 31. Entry is 7pm and costs £28.95.

Halloween is not complete without experiencing the story of the Pendle Witches.

A coach trip will leave Stirk House, in Clitheroe at 10am on Sunday, as Simon Entwistle, recalls the story of the Famous Pendle Witches and takes guests to a Ribble Valley Destination. The tour ends at 4.30pm.

Tickets are £40 and includes lunch and cream tea.

Pumpkins

Howick Park House

Sneaky Experience in Lancaster

Vampires at Blackpool Pleasure Beach