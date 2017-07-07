Groom John found his perfect Angel

For Angel Henshaw, her wedding day was something she had dreamed about but never truly believed would happen.

The 38-year-old had endured a troubled domestic relationship and vowed she would never look for another man. That was until, for a confidence boost, her friend asked her to join a dating site.

Her daughter, Talia, spotted John Larkin’s profile.

Their first meeting was at Hollywood Bowl in Bolton – and they have been inseparable ever since. The couple tied the knot surrounded by their loved ones, including children Kadie, Talia, Alfie and Noah, at Devonshire House in Chorley before a reception at Brook House Hotel and Occasions.

Angel said: “In the early stages of our relationship I got in touch with Clare’s Law to give our relationship a foundation. Two week’s later I heard there was nothing to disclose – this man was perfect for me and we fell head over heels for each other.

John, a 37-year-old yard operative, proposed in May 2015.

Angel said: “He was wearing his big grey hoody and his Minion pyjama bottoms and we had a take-away. Then he turned round to me and said he had something important to tell me and he didn’t think I was going to like it! He went on for while until I started to panic before he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. I said yes and cried!”

Every detail about their wedding day was amazing to them – the sun shone and the family were happy. The first song was Always by Atlantic Star.

“The funniest thing was John’s dad fell walking towards the dance floor to get his ‘fish and chips’, the buffet. As he was getting helped up he was adamant that he didn’t need help, the reason being, as we later found out, his trousers had fallen down!

“He ended up with a broken toe, but we all laugh about it now.”

John said: “I always had the name Angel in my head as a child and I was guided to my very own Angel.”

Angel added: “Fairy tales do exist. It was the princess day I never thought I’d ever have.”