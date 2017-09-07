Goosnargh housing bid to learn its fate

The long anticipated decision day for a controversial housing scheme north of Preston has arrived.

Council officers have said they are “minded to approve” the proposal to build 93 homes in Goosnargh, submitted in October last year. But planning committee members will be told both Whittingham and Goosnargh parish councils “strongly oppose” the scheme.

Meanwhile, 177 letters of objection have been sent to the town hall for the bid on land opposite Goosnargh Recreation Ground (pictured).

The scheme proposes 63 affordable units and 30 open market properties but objectors have questioned whether there is a need for this level of affordable housing in the area, especially as hundreds of houses have already been granted permission on the nearby Whittingham Hospital site.

Concerns have also been voiced about the development’s impact on flooding risk and whether it would be contrary to local planning guidelines.

Residents’ groups are expected to fill the public gallery at the town hall meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The planning application has received 35 letters of support, according to council documents.

Supporters include Preston College, whose bosses have pointed to the developer’s pledge to create apprenticeship jobs, work placements and training courses if construction is given the green light.

The bid has been submitted by Seddon and Contour Homes, of Bolton, one of the north west’s largest registered social landlords.

Councillors on the planning committee can opt to ignore the officer recommendation and reject the plans if that receives a majority vote.