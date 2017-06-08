Go along for the P-ride

Stars set to shine this weekend as Blackpool’s Pride Festival takes place.

Pop stars head the bill at both Pride HQ in the Winter Gardens, as well as at fringe venue Viva.

Union J on the main stage of Blackpool Pride at the Winter Gardens

The Pride parade will run along the Prom, leaving the Sandcastle at 11am on Saturday, heading to the Winter Gardens for the opening ceremony.

X Factor’s Union J and 80s singer Sonia headline the main stage at the Empress Ballroom, with RuPaul’s UK drag ambassador The Vivienne, Bonnie La Blue and Cybil Du Vaux all on stage. And Jane McDonald tops the line-up performing at the Opera House on Saturday night.

Viva’s packed Pride programme gets under way tomorrow with Cheryl, Mike and Jay, formerly of Bucks Fizz, returning to the venue.

Bucks Fizz originals Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston will bring their famous skirt-ripping routine to launch the weekend.

Gareth Gates at Viva for Blackpool Pride

On Sunday, Pop Idol and musical theatre star Gareth Gates will take to the stage, fresh from a UK tour of the musical Footloose, with a collection of his own hits and covers.

Despite, perhaps not being as well known as Bucks Fizz or Gareth Gates, Ceri Dupree is sure to be another perfect match for Blackpool Pride and Viva.

Described as a “one man, 21 women show”, Ceri Dupree has been entertaining audiences for more than 30 years.

He has performed at venues such as Ronnie Scott’s, the Café de Paris and Soho’s world-famous Madame Jojo’s, as well as engaging corporate audiences on behalf of clients as high-profile as Versace and Virgin.

Jane McDonald plays Blackpool Opera House as part of Pride

A spokesman said: “Rather than being a female impersonator, Ceri’s skill lies in illuminating characters as diverse as Bassey and Bjork, rather than impersonating them.

“He treads a fine line between character and caricature in an act encompassing signing, dancing, acting, impersonation and sharp-witted stand-up comedy.”

Ceri Dupree will close out Viva’s Pride line-up on Monday.