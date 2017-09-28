Glitter bar and confetti canons for couple's big day

The beautiful backdrop of Blessed Sacrement Church in Preston created the perfect setting for the marriage of Alex Cain and Lisa Smith.



They tied the knot on September 2 before heading to Shaw Hill Golf Club and Spa Hotel in Chorley for a reception.

Alex, a quality engineer from Liverpool, and Lisa, who is from Preston first met at their place of work and went on a date to Liverpool restaurant Gusto at the Albert Docks.

Lisa said: “There was lots of alcohol flowing and a real connection made despite the ten year age gap.

“Alex presented me with flowers and chocolates after the date.

The proposal came on the day of the couple’s baby’s gender scan.

They had found out they were having a boy and Alex surprised Lisa with a meal at Jamie Oliver’s restaurant.

After that they went home where she found new PJ’s, a cake that Alex had made and a cup of tea.

Beautiful bride Lisa Smith, ready for her marriage to Alex Cain. Photo: L&L Photography



“He tucked me up in bed and got down on one knew,” said Lisa, “perfect for an expectant mother after a fab day!”

Their wedding day was perfect except for a slight hiccup with the bridesmaid’s car.

Lisa, who works in retail, said: “Their car didn’t turn up so they had to jump in their own cars and make their own way there, resulting in me being half an hour late walking down the aisle!

“The evening reception kicked off with a saxophone player on the dance floor and a glitter bar to get all the guests in the party mood!

“We danced to Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls while guests let off confetti canons! It was most perfect day with all our fave people.”

They went to Lake Garda and Venice for their honeymoon.

Alex and Lisa Cain Photo: L&L Photography