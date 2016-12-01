Yorkshire Building Society is asking the community in Preston to give the gift of time this Christmas for its final Hour of Need campaign activity in aid of Marie Curie.

To get in the seasonal spirit and give the campaign a festive farewell, the branch, on Fishergate, will be hosting a Christmas party on Friday December 9 where people can enjoy some festive treats from the Society.

Guests can show their support for Marie Curie and spread a little festive cheer by buying a set of the charity’s stylish Christmas tree decorations with all proceeds supporting the Hour of Need campaign.

The branch is also hosting a Christmas raffle and a cake sale.

Steven Robinson, manager of the Preston Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re so proud that customers in Preston have helped us to make this the Society’s most successful ever national fund-raising campaign. We hope our customers will call in to help support our final Hour of Need campaign event and help us give the gift of time this Christmas to terminally ill people and their families across the country.”

Lola Rowe, a Marie Curie hospice nurse, said: “I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all the customers and members of staff at Yorkshire Building Society who have contributed so far to the Hour of Need fund-raising campaign for Marie Curie. Through their donations myself and my colleagues have been able to provide even more support to people in their hour of need.”

The Society’s Hour of Need campaign was launched in 2014 with the original aim of raising £500,000 by the end of December 2016.

This was reached early with the Society raising more than £1m.

Every £20 raised funds one hour of Marie Curie nursing care and customers and colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Preston have so far funded 65 hours of care by contributing £1,301 to the campaign.

To make a donation in support of the Hour of Need campaign, visit http://www.justgiving.com/hourofneed

If anyone is affected by terminal illness and looking for support, they can call the free confidential Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309. The Marie Curie Support Line will be open from December 24 until January 3, including Christmas Day.