Get ready for Lancashire Day

We of course of proud to be Lancastrians - so there is plenty to celebrate on Lancashire Day.

The proclamation will be read out by town criers in market squares throughout the county on on both Saturday and Sunday.

Lancashire Day commemorates the day - November 27 - in 1295 when Lancashire sent its first representatives to Parliament by King Edward I of England to attend what later became known as The Model Parliament.

Here is a list of events to mark Lancashire Day:

Chorley:

There will be fun for all the family with a whole host of traditional activities, exhibitions and displays at Astley Hall on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

With a Town Crier, Chorley Silver Band playing in front of the Hall, Morris Dancers, and clog dancers and a chance to have a go yourself, dialect readings, stalls, exhibitions, and historical displays in the Coach House and Farmhouse, plus character performances and rugby demonstrations, there promises to be something for everyone.

The event has been organised in collaboration with members of local heritage and historical societies.

Those taking part include Alex Fisher clog dancer; Horwich Men’s Morris Dancers; Rivington ladies Morris Dancers; Chorley Heritage Centre steering group; Lancashire Authors; Lancashire History Society; Friends of Real Lancashire; Chorley Historical and Archaeological Society; Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society, Chorley branch; Lancashire Artists; Lancashire Wildlife; Lancashire Dialect specialist Sid Calderbank; Chorley Panthers Rugby Club and more.

Nelson:

Nelson Town Council is holding an event in the town centre on Saturday, from 11am until 6pm. There will be a Town Crier every hour; free children’s rides; live music; face painting; crafts; library events and a Punch and Judy show. The day culminates with live music and the lights switch-on at 6pm.

Lancaster:

Starting on Friday, there will be celebrations across Lancaster University campus championing all that is great in Lancashire. All cuisine featured has been sourced locally from within Lancashire to illustrate their pride and commitment to sourcing locally and ethically.

Lancaster and Morecambe:

Both Morecambe and Lancaster's visitors centres will be open during the week for people to pop along and pick up lots of information about the county.

For times of when town criers will make their proclamations click here http://www.forl.co.uk