Garstang gymnasts' great medal haul

Rising stars from the Garstang School of Gymnastics brought home an impressive haul of medals after competing at The Special Olympics Great Britain.

Georgina Horn, Millie Sutcliffe, both 12, and 16-year-old Katie Whittaker all represented at the tenth national summer games for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Sheffield.

They were accompanied at the national competition by their coach Amanda Wrennall.

Their fantastic results mean they are all eligible to apply for the The Special Olympic World Games.

Georgina won two silver and bronze medals including overall silver, Millie won two silver medals, a bronze medal and gold for her floor routine and Katie won silver for her floor routine and two bronze medals.

A club spokesman said: “Our gymnasts’ great success means that they are now eligible to apply for The Special Olympic World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019.”

The event in Sheffield this year was the largest sports event to take place in Great Britain for people with an intellectual (learning) disability.

Around 2,600 athletes from across England, Scotland and Wales competed in a variety of sports over four days of competition supported by 800 coaches, 750 volunteers and 150 officials.