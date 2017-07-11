Garstang and Over Wyre Rotary Club leads Centenary Celebrations of the Rotary Foundation

Rotarians across Lancashire joined together to mark 100 years of their charity - the Rotary Foundation.

Roger Mason, who runs Garstang and Over Wyre Rotary Club, organised a huge celebration at Blackburn Cathedral, which was also attended by Vice Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Colonel Alan Jolley, Rotary Great Britain and Ireland President, Eve Conway and Peter Offer, Rotary International director.

Children from St Barnabas Church of England Primary School, Darwen, Chatburn Church of England Primary School and SS Mary & Michael Catholic Primary School, Garstang, perform a dance routine at the Rotary Centenary Celebrations

Pupils from SS Mary and Michael Catholic Primary School, Garstang, sang and performed a dance routine with St Barnabas Church of England Primary School, Darwen, and Chatburn Church of England Primary School. They also took part in a procession with symbols and boards representing Rotary’s six areas of focus.

Over the last 100 years, the Rotary Foundation has spent more than £2bn on humanitarian programmes world-wide. This includes spearheading the movement to eradicate polio across the world, as well as facilitating projects locally and internationally.

At the centenary exhibition, a model of an iron lung built by a Cumbrian Rotarian, Roger Franks, was on display to raise awareness and support for End Polio Now campaign.

Rotary GBI President, Eve Conway said: "It is great to be celebrate the centenary of Rotary Foundation – 100 years of our Rotary charity doing good in the world with our countless projects, including our campaign to rid the world of polio and at a time when we are so close to achieving Rotary’s goal of a polio free world. It is wonderful that the community has come together here to make this a special occasion.”

Roger Mason, Garstang and Over Wyre Rotary Club; Peter Offer, Rotary International Director; Col Alan Jolley, Vice Lord Lieutenant Lancashire; Malcolm Baldwin,District Governor (Lancashire and Cumbria); Eve Conway, President Rotary GBI

Roger Mason, Garstang and Over Wyre Rotary Club who organised the event, said: “We are delighted that so many Rotarians and members of the public joined us. We hope that more people will think about becoming a Rotarian to raise money and also enjoy fun and fellowship. We welcome everyone – individuals, families and young people who can become part of Rotakids or Interact.”

