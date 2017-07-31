Gardeners get growing for Rosemere

Proud horticulturists opened up their gardens to raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
The green-fingered bunch revelled in the fruits of their labour as the community was invited to wander through nine gardens in Fulwood, Preston.
Guests were shown around patios and terraces in Shire Bank Crescent, The Turnpike, Garstang Road, Black Bull Lane, Tinkerfield and two in Belton Hill and in Green Drive.
During the open event, guests were welcomed to enjoy the tranquillity of the gardens, and get some tips on how to create their own grotto.
From wishing wells and hanging baskets to cosy nooks and benches, the plots provided inspiration for landscapers, who may wish top open up their gardens for charity next year.
The open event raised £1,700 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, based at Royal Preston Hospital.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.