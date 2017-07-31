Gardeners get growing for Rosemere

Have your say

Proud horticulturists opened up their gardens to raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The green-fingered bunch revelled in the fruits of their labour as the community was invited to wander through nine gardens in Fulwood, Preston.

A garden in Shire Bank Crescent, Fulwood, open for Rosemere

Guests were shown around patios and terraces in Shire Bank Crescent, The Turnpike, Garstang Road, Black Bull Lane, Tinkerfield and two in Belton Hill and in Green Drive.

During the open event, guests were welcomed to enjoy the tranquillity of the gardens, and get some tips on how to create their own grotto.

From wishing wells and hanging baskets to cosy nooks and benches, the plots provided inspiration for landscapers, who may wish top open up their gardens for charity next year.

The open event raised £1,700 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, based at Royal Preston Hospital.

Jim and Joan Latham with their garden in Fulwood, open for Rosemere

Judith Heafield's garden in The Turnpike, Fulwood, open in aid of Rosemere

A garden in Green Drive, Fulwood, open for Rosemere Cancer Care

A garden in Belton Hill, Fulwood, for Rosemere Cancer Care

Tom and Ann Crostich's garden in Fulwood, open for Rosemere Cancer Care