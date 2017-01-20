Galloway's charity receives £10k boost

Kind-hearted shoppers have helped to boost a Preston charity’s coffers by more than £10,000 over the past 12 months.

Galloway’s Society for the Blind is celebrating another successful year of fund-raising in partnership with St George’s Shopping Centre.

Throughout 2016 volunteers from the charity have held collections in St George’s, amounting to more than £4,000, and the annual Santa’s grotto and gift-wrapping services operated by Galloway’s raised more than £6,000.

Emma Russ, senior fund-raiser at Galloway’s, said: “Everybody is so grateful of the opportunities St George’s offer to us throughout the year, not just to fund-raise, but also to raise awareness of the work we do in the community.

“As a charity, we aim to ensure that nobody has to face sight loss alone or without the right support in the local area, helping to remove the loss of independence that sight loss can bring. We’d simply be unable to do this without the fantastic support from St George’s Shopping Centre.

“We’re also absolutely indebted to the countless volunteers who support our efforts in St George’s who turn up in force every year to wrap presents, collect, sport an elf costume or even play Santa’s body double. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all at St George’s and all our amazing volunteers who make it possible.”

Money raised throughout 2016 could help Galloway’s promote independence through IT to people living with sight loss. The amount raised could pay for structured courses, enabling visually impaired people to use IT as an enabler to communication and independence.

Andrew Stringer, general manager at St George’s Shopping Centre, added: “Galloway’s Society for the Blind is always so very well supported by our shoppers and we’re proud to be celebrating another successful year in partnership with the charity.

“Galloway’s is always well supported at Christmas time and we would like to thank all our shoppers for their kind donations which will enable Galloway’s to continue its valuable work. We look forward to working with them throughout 2017.”

Galloway’s has centres in Penwortham, Chorley, Southport and Morecambe. Its services are available to anyone in the area with a visual impairment.

It provides services including: specialist equipment and advice, training, escorted holidays and short trips, outdoor activities, support groups and talking newspaper.