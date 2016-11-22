Fylde MP Mark Menzies backs taxi campaign

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has backed a move for taxi drivers across the UK to receive the same disability discrimination training.

The call for standardised training came from cabinet office shadow minister Andrew Gwynne, after a number of high profile cases where taxi drivers refused to pick up a blind customer because they had a guide dog with them. In one instance, a blind passenger reported her dog being locked in the closed boot of a taxi.

In the Parliamentary debate on the issue, Mr Menzies asked: “Does the hon. Gentleman agree that it is important for each and every one of us in the House to raise this issue with our local authority and through columns in our local newspapers, to ensure that no one can use ignorance as a defence for refusing services to blind and disabled people?”

Mr Gwynne told him: “Absolutely. I thank the hon. Gentleman for sponsoring my Bill; his support is greatly appreciated.”