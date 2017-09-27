Funnyman Griff Rhys Jones heading to Lancaster

Television favourite Griff Rhys Jones is going back on the road to explore the subject of travel.

Following the successful tour of “Jones and Smith” last year – his one-man, stand-up and story show about his comedy partner Mel Smith, his untimely death, their relationship and the onset of ageing – Griff is going back on the road this spring, including an appearance in Lancaster.

Where was I? takes as its starting point some of Griff’s personal jaunts from the past 15 years. Griff has sailed a boat to St Petersburg and around the Med. He has travelled in Morocco, the Galapagos, India and Australia.

But mostly he has ventured forth to work for TV, making Greatest Cities, A Slow Train to Africa, In Search of the Black Rhino, Burma and The Forgotten Army, several series of Three Men In A Boat and programmes on mountains, rivers, lost routes and tribal art. He will be telling funny stories but also musing on the nature of travel itself and about the differences between travel and tourism.

Griff lifts the lid on the reality behind making travel television and considers the truth about wanderlust revealing he has never lain on a beach with a cocktail in his life.

Questions posed include what’s the point of looking at ruins? What are all us old people doing taking gap years? And most important of all – how to get an upgrade.

Griff Rhys Jones will be at the Lancaster Grand on February 2, 2018. Details: 01524 64695 www.lancastergrand.co.uk