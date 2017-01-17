Forever a harmonious group of united dancers

There is nothing more important to Isles in Harmony than keeping the spirit of the carnival alive.

The group is a diverse and multi-cultural dance troupe which travels across the UK to participate in some of the biggest Caribbean carnivals.

Isles In Harmony carnival dance troupe

The band, which was formed for children in the 1970s has been known by a few names over the years, being associated with Jalgos. But in 2003 the group reformed and became known as Isles in Harmony, reflecting the inclusion of all the Caribbean islands joined together to share cultures and a common love of carnival. With an aim to be socially inclusive, a sister group, Unity, was created, for adults.

Jayne Powell, who runs the troupe, says: “I took over the running of the troupe four years ago and turned it into a diverse mass community troupe.

“A main focus point of this was to help enrich and bring social value to some of the more deprived areas of the community which had never had the opportunity to participate in something as extraordinary as carnival.

“Unity dance troupe has been active for the last year and we are excited to accept new members. Unity gives the freedom for you to do something you might not have considered doing before.

“The main goal of our team is very simple and that is to keep the spirit of carnival alive, while involving and keeping the community spirit very much flowing.”

Unity member Georgina Dawkins, 17, adds: “Dancing and performing allows us to gain confidence and travel and explore new places and cities. The group is very important to each member.”

Isles In Harmony meets every Thursday at Jalgos Sports and Social Club, Rose Street, Preston, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Unity meets every second Wednesday from 7pm until 9pm at Jalgos.