Flood alert warning for the North Morecambe Bay area

Coastal properties in the North Morecambe Bay area are at risk from flooding this morning and afternoon.

An amber flood alert is in force for the high tide.

Tidal spray and onshore flooding may occur to roads and some properties along the coast may be affected.

The tide is forecast to peak between 11am and 1pm and there will be some surge on top of forecast tide heights.

High water can be expected for two hours before and after the peak.

The location likely to be affected is Sandside.

It is forecast that the high tide at Heysham on Sunday at 12.27am and Barrow at 12.33am will also be above flood alert levels.

The information will be updated before each high tide.

Environment Agency staff have checked defences in the area and the situation will continue to be monitored closely.

The public have been warned to stay away from beaches and promenades along the coast between these times.

Tide levels can be viewed on gov.uk or see your local tide table.