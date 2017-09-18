Flag to fly at Bilsborrow war memorial to remember sailor Sylvester Horn’s sacrifice

Have your say

The Union flag will be flown at the Barton, Bilsborrow and Myerscough War Memorial in Bilsborrow on October 7 in memory of war hero Sylvester Horn.

Sylvester was born in Myerscough in 1874 and was killed in action, aged 43, on October 7, 1917, leaving a widow Mary Angela, nee McGoldrick.

He was chief engineer on merchant ship SS Aylevarroo which was torpedoed by German Submarine U-57 off Ballycotton, Southern Ireland. All twenty crew were killed or drowned.

He has no known grave but is remembered on the Merchant Navy’s Tower Hill Memorial, London, in St Wilfrid’s Church, Preston and by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Relatives of Sylvester, who was posthumously awarded the Mercantile Marine medal,still reside in Myerscough.