A man had to be rescued by firefighters after a fire in his flat.

Crews were called to Castlerigg Place, Blackpool, at 10.20pm on Saturday, after reports a man may be trapped.

When they arrived, they found the door of the man’s flat open, and officers wearing breathing apparatus lead him to safety.

The fire had been caused by a pan being left on the hob.

The man and his sister - who had tried to rescue him herself - were treated for smoke inhalation.