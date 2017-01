Emergency services were called to a 'suspicious' shed fire on Railway Road in Chorley yesterday (8 January).

Crews from Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Greater Manchester arrived at around 7.30am to find the shed engulfed in flames with two cylinders inside, say fire services.

The cylinders were brought outside and cooled and a hose-reel was used to extinguish the fire.

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious, say fire services.