Fire crews called to lorry fire at a Waitrose Distribution Centre in Buckshaw Village

Two fire crews attended a fire at the Waitrose Distribution Centre in Buckshaw Village early this morning (14 December).

The fire started on an articulated lorry at around midnight last night at the centre on Eaton Avenue.

It is thought that the fire was caused by a electrical fault on an individual trailer.

A spokesperson for Waitrose said: "Thankfully no one was injured and we are grateful to our Leyland Partners and the Fire Service for their quick response and professionalism."

The distribution centre is operating as normal today.