Fears for safety of man at multi-storey car park

Police closed off the area surrounding Preston bus station after concerns were raised over the welfare of a man.

Police were called at around 11.30am by a young woman who said she was worried about a man in the multi-storey car park above the station.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and the area was closed off while police and paramedics ensured the safety of the man.

A police spokesman said: “The man was located and officers and abulance services remain at the scene.

“The situation has been resolved and the area should be re-opening soon.”